Brookside Police Department starts weekly sidewalk chalk art challenge

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — While working from home and practicing social distancing, the days can become boring, however, Brookside Police have a new challenge to add some excitement to quarantine.

Starting May 1, the Brookside Police Department will have weekly art contests open to all ages.

Get creative, decorate your driveway or sidewalk, then send Brookside Police your picture by Facebook personal message or email to mjones@brooksidepd.com to enter.

Need chalk? No problem! Brookside Police officers are passing out free buckets of sidewalk chalk while on patrol in your neighborhood or call the Brookside PD nonemergency number at (205) 922-5212 to request a bucket delivery. All deliveries will be made on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

We hope you have a wonderful week. Stay safe at home, have fun, enjoy your time outdoors, and call us if you need us.