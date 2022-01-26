BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — The Brookside police chief has resigned following questions over the department’s fines and forfeitures practices.

Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones quit less than a week following the publication of a report by AL.com that cited that nearly half of the town’s revenue came from an increase in fines and forfeitures, such as officers taking property during traffic stops. The report linked the increase in revenue by the police department for the town to aggressive traffic enforcement that saw an increase in fines and forfeitures by around 640% in 2021. The main source of the ticketing rise came from a speed trap along I-22.

In a statement, city officials called Jones’ resignation a “personnel matter” and did not further elaborate on Jones’ exit.

Brookside has since requested the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission to perform a compliance audit of the police department.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.