Brookside police chief in ICU battling COVID-19

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department is keeping their chief in prayer as he battles the coronavirus.

Chief Mike Jones is in the intensive care unit on respiratory support after being infected with the virus. In a Facebook post from the police department, it states that they are hoping he begins plasma treatment soon.

Jones cannot speak, eat or move without assistance, the department said.

In a plea to the public, the Brookside Police Department is asking the community to take the virus seriously.

“COVID IS REAL! Please follow the Safer at Home directives, wear a mask and help stop the spread,” Brookside PD said.

