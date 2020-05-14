Brookside PD searching for runaway juvenile

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen Tuesday evening.
Shakenah Dickerson, 15, voluntarily left her home in the area of Rockybrook May 12 at 6:30 p.m. She was wearing black stretchy pants, according to Brookside PD.
Dickerson is described as being 5-foot-8, 135 pounds with red braided hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Brookside PD at (205) 922-5212 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children hotline at (800) 843-5678.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘No one is above the law’: Lawmakers respond to Burr stepping down as intel chair amid stock sales investigation
- Senate Republicans continue to spar over additional coronavirus aid to states
- Small businesses say PPP loans not flexible enough
- HEROES Act would give $1 trillion to state, local governments to help stay afloat during pandemic
- US lawmakers look at possibly extending duration of Paycheck Protection Program