Brookside PD searching for 2 men in connection to prostitution, narcotics ring

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department is currently searching for two men wanted in connection to a prostitution and drug trafficking ring.

According to Brookside PD, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Church Street Thursday afternoon after receiving a call from Alabama Power regarding utility theft. Once a utility investigator was on the scene, a male suspect fled the residence.

Brookside PD says more officers arrived and discovered a female prostitution victim inside the home that authorities said was in “horrible condition with no running water or utilities.”

Upon further investigation, Brookside PD discovered that the victim was drugged and forced against her will to have sex with numerous unknown males in exchange for money, drugs or stolen items for more than a year.

Authorities say the suspects who were unlawfully using the house and found a way to illegally wire the structure with power. That is how law enforcement was able to find them.

On Friday, the Brookside Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the residence. Officers were able to uncover ” a large amount of syringes, stolen credit cards and property from numerous victims in and around Jefferson, Walker, and Shelby county, narcotic paraphernalia, and additional confidential items of evidence.” The suspects were not home at this time.

As of now, Brookside PD is searching for Logan Williams and Steven Hollier. They are suspected of promoting prostitution, narcotics trafficking, theft of services, possession of drug paraphernalia with additional felony charges pending.

Authorities are also working with the female victim to identify all suspects who may have sexually assaulted her.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Brookside PD is reminding everyone about the threat of human trafficking and to be “educated, vigilant and protect yourself from becoming a victim.”

LATEST POSTS