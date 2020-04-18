Brookside PD make arrest in attempted robbery at Dollar General

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who attempted to rob a Dollar General on Brookside Coalburg Road has been arrested, police report.

The suspect has been identified as Bryan Anderson. After collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses, police were able to arrest and charge Anderson for attempted robbery.

At 12:25 p.m., Brookside officers responded to an attempted armed robbery at Dollar General on Brookside Coalburg Road. He approached the clerk from the front door, appeared to be holding a gun under his shirt and demanded she give him all of the money. The clerk refused and notified Brookside PD. He then left through the front door and fled on foot.

Less than an hour later, police located Anderson on Cherry Avenue near Hillcrest.

He remains in police custody.