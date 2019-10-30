Brookside PD Lt. arrested for public intoxication at Dave & Busters

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brookside Police Department lieutenant was arrested for public intoxication at Dave & Busters Tuesday night.

According to the Hover Police Department, officers were called to the Riverchase Galleria for a disorderly person. HPD made contact with the man who was intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself and others. He was then taken into custody.

After interviewing witnesses, it was determined the man was 32-year-old James Sebestain Savelle III. Savelle is a lieutenant with the Brookside Police Department.

Savelle was released Wednesday on a $500 bond. HPD says additional charges for harassment are forthcoming.

