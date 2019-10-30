Breaking News
Former Birmingham Water Works chair Sherry Lewis found guilty in ethics case

Brookside PD Lt. arrested for public intoxication at Dave & Busters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brookside Police Department lieutenant was arrested for public intoxication at Dave & Busters Tuesday night.

According to the Hover Police Department, officers were called to the Riverchase Galleria for a disorderly person. HPD made contact with the man who was intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself and others. He was then taken into custody.

After interviewing witnesses, it was determined the man was 32-year-old James Sebestain Savelle III. Savelle is a lieutenant with the Brookside Police Department.

Savelle was released Wednesday on a $500 bond. HPD says additional charges for harassment are forthcoming.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events