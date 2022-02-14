BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — As the town of Brookside continues to deal with the ongoing investigation into the police department’s handling of ticketing practices, Mayor Mike Bryan named a new interim police chief Friday.

Henry Irby was picked for the job and served with the Birmingham Police Department for 32 years before retiring.

Irby sat down with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Monday to discuss what is next for not only the town and its citizens, but the department itself.

