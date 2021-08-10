Broadway musical coming to East Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Characters Children’s Theatre, Encore Production and Gadsden Parks and Recreation will present “Newsies” this weekend.

“Newsies” is inspired by real-life “Newsboy Strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphans and runaway newsboys on a two-week long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney film starring Christian Bale.

The show in Gadsden consists of about 80 cast members with about 70 of those who are under the age of 18. Cast members are from all over Etowah County, Calhoun County, Cherokee County and St. Clair County.

The show runs August 12-15, 8 p.m. each night, at the Historic Mort Glosser Amphitheater in Gadsden. Tickets can be purchased here.