Broadway in Birmingham: Les Misérables comes to the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Les Misérables comes to the BJCC Concert Hall stage January 7-12. Entertainment reporter Michelle Logan spoke with the crew about what it takes to make the iconic musical come to life on stage.

Production stage manager Jack McLeod said the story of struggle, morality and love has universal themes that speak to every audience.

“The very last line of the show is something that always sticks with me every night when I get home,” said McLeod. “And it’s ‘to love another person is to see the face of God.’ And I think what a simple, beautiful message to leave the theater with.”

The story relies on writing, acting and even set and costume design to propel the narratives forward. In this show, McLeod said to look for paintings projected onto the set. The crew incorporated paintings from Victor Hugo, the man who wrote the original novel.

“This man that had this brain that came up with story was also able to display his talents in the visual format as well,” said McLeod. “All these years later, our designers are able to take that and interweave that into out show.”

Unique to this broadway tour — the company of 81 people brings their own orchestra, crew, management and even teachers for child actors to each performance location.

Shows run at the BJCC January 7-12.

