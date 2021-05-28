Broad Street Peaux Boy & NOLA Ice stop by for Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cajun cuisine has made it’s way to the Magic City!

Broad Street Peaux Boys and NOLA Ice stopped by the CBS 42 station for the latest edition of “Food Truck Friday,” and as many could assume, they did not disappoint. From “The Parkway” to “The Hot Boy,” they have a menu that can have your taste buds on a day dream trip to New Orleans’ French Quarter district.

Kelli Caulfied, owner of Broad Street Peaux Boy & NOLA Ice, took our CBS 42 Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum around the Broad Street Peaux Boy food truck and even gave her recommendations for what’s her favorite menu item. Hint, it’s fried and well seasoned.

New Orleans maybe a five hour drive from the Magic City, but make sure to check out Broad Street Peaux Boy & NOLA Ice as they cruise around the Birmingham area. Stop by the Pizitz Food Hall in downtown Birmingham where they combine their double threat food trucks with a relaxing environment.