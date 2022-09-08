MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Montevallo has announced that one of the stars of Netflix’s “Last Chance U” will be taking over a new role at the college.

Brittany Wagner, a fan favorite on the show, was already a full-time instructor in the Stephen’s College of Business this semester and she will now also serve as the Director of the Grainger Center for Professional Development.

“I honestly never saw myself in this arena,” Wagner said. “I’ve always been on the athletic and advising side, but when I started as an adjunct, I found I had a passion for teaching and immediately fell in love with it.”

Before coming to Montevallo, Wagner had been traveling the country with a company she started called “10 Thousand Pencils” where she was a motivational speaker as well as a consultant for schools, focusing on at-risk students and athletic programs.

Fans of “Last Chance U” will remember Wagner from the first two seasons when she was the academic advisor at East Mississippi Community College. The documentary series revolved around former D-1 college football players that, for one reason or another, ended up in Scooba, Miss. with EMCC looking to bounce back up the college ranks.

Wagner was a particularly bright spot on the show as she was featured helping athletes on the academic and emotional sides of trying to make it to their dream schools. Several players eventually made it to Alabama schools, including John Franklin III who would attend Auburn University thanks to Wagner.

The university also announced that Wagner would be teaching a business course for first-year students and working with them on finding a job once they leave Montevallo.

“Moving forward, the purpose of the center will be to help these students with their overall development, personal and professional,” Wagner said. “It’s meeting them where they are and moving them forward.”

Wagner has spent 15 years working as an academic advisor and has helped over 200 student-athletes reach D-1 eligibility in academics. The Grainger Center for Professional Development is now open to all business students and has helped more than 600 students in the four years it has been active.

A book written by Wagner called “Next Chance You” was released last September and a show based on her life and starring Mountain Brook native Courtney Cox is slated to drop on Netflix in the future, according to reports.