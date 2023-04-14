BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Friday that President Joe Biden has appointed him to serve on the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

The ACHP is designed to advise the President and Congress on national historic preservation policy.

“On behalf of the ACHP members and staff, I am pleased to welcome Mayor Randall Woodfin, a politician who centers education and equitable revitalization to the ACHP,” ACHP Chair Sara Bronin said in a release. “The American people and our federal preservation program will benefit greatly from his expertise and passion.”

Woodfin noted on Facebook he is grateful for the opportunity.

“Birmingham is known internationally for its campaign for social justice and the many acts of heroism that took place here,” Woodfin said in a release. “Our stories are celebrated and preserved in many treasured buildings and national historic landmarks, and as mayor, I consider it my duty to serve as a champion and guardian of these places and their stories.”