BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brilliant Black Girl Collective, a giving circle through the Women’s Foundation of Alabama, will be raising funds for young scholars with a party Sunday to wrap up Magic City Classic weekend.

The event, Sunday’s Celebration of Excellence, will be held at 2 p.m. at The Wine Loft. It will honor three leaders: Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, lawyer and businessman Courtney French and Dr. Corey Hartman.

In June, the giving circle awarded $50,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Birmingham City Schools. The recipients were also paired with mentors.

“Members of our giving circle are committed to supporting the next generation of leaders in our city. We want to give the entire community an opportunity to invest in their future,” said Tycely Williams, a founding member of the collective, in a statement. “After presenting our first scholarships this summer, we realized that even more was needed, because there are so many talented students in Birmingham City Schools who can benefit from our support.”

Tickets for the Celebration of Excellence are $50 and can be purchased here.