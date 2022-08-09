BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton School in Bessemer will have its first day of school a day later than originally scheduled due to a fire that hit the campus overnight.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin gave new details about the fire Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. but has been deemed accidental by fire officials. An exact cause has yet to be determined.

Classes will be held Wednesday with only a few teachers and classrooms having to be moved. The majority of the smoke and fire damage was limited to five rooms in the building, Gonsoulin said. Busses and car lines will run normally as well.

The section of the school impacted by the fire will remain closed off until work can begin to fix it. Gonsoulin says the district has been in contact with the insurance company at this time.