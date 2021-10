BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brighton Fire Department are searching for the cause of a house fire that took place Monday night.

According to BFD, crews were called to a house fire on Hickman Street just before 11 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the inside of the home.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

