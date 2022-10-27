BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery.

Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames and were surprised to quite literally stumble upon multiple graves.

Hooten says they discovered roughly 20 graves, many unmarked.

“Seeing these graves, man it’s just kind of hard to tell, what goes through your head when you’re trying to put out a fire and you stumble on something like that, that nobody knew about,“ said Assistant Fire Chief Hooten, who also serves as the city’s police lieutenant.

After hearing of the apparent discovery, Joe Holley says he reached out to the city clerk and notified them he discovered the graveyard, known as Joley Cemetery, about 50 years ago.

At that time, he was exploring route options for I-59 with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“I sent a survey party out, to you know clear the brush, and almost like what the firemen did, to clear out so we could survey,” Holley said. “One swung a bush hook or an axe and hit what they thought was a boulder. It wasn’t. It was a grave marker.”

With the help of the University of Alabama’s archeological department, Holley tells CBS42 they marked nearly 150 graves, some dating back before 1900.

After extensive research and many efforts made to find answers, Holley says they were never able to nail down the history behind the graves.

Even so, Holley says he doesn’t drive by the area without thinking about their discovery.

“When we were out there looking, there was one grave, unmarked, that had a flower on it, and we never identified, you know, whose it was or who put the flower,” Holley said. “And so that was the end of my involvement till the other day.”

Moving forward, Assistant Fire Chief Hooten says they have plans to preserve the graveyard.

“We want to try to put some signs out here. Hopefully, we just get some crews together, try to clean up, and start making it known that it’s out here so that it won’t be disturbed,” Assistant Fire Chief Hooten said. “We’ll try to have officers come out here to patrol so nobody won’t come out here and disturb it no more than they already have.”

If you have any relation to or knowledge of this graveyard, Hooten encourages you to reach out the Brighton Police Department as they continue the investigation.