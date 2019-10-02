Bright Star restaurant dedicates booth to Nick Saban

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A historic Bessemer restaurant has added something new to its collection of Crimson Tide memorabilia that is quickly becoming popular among customers.

During a bye week last football season, Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited the Bright Star. Before he left, restaurant owner Jimmy Koikos asked him if he could dedicate a booth to the head coach, similar to the one Koikos dedicated to Bear Bryant following the iconic Alabama coach’s death in 1983.

“After dinner was over, Mr. Jimmy, he sat down, and he said, ‘Coach, you know, I have the coach Bryant booth. And I would like to honor you and name a booth after you,'” Bright Star managing partner Andreas Anastassakis said. “And (Saban) said that would be fine. He said, ‘I like that, that would be fine.'”

Within a few days, Saban had sent several signed pictures to the restaurant, including one of Koikos and Anastassakis with Saban and his wife and son at the Bright Star that night.

Since then, the booth has become popular among customers, sometimes getting booked weeks in advance.

Operating in Bessemer since 1907, it remains the oldest operating restaurant in Alabama.

