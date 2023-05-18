BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Camp Fletcher in Birmingham is hiring staff members for the upcoming summer camp season.

Organized by the BridgeWays youth organization, the summer camp is hiring workers for day camps, after-school camps, specialty camps, outdoor education field trips and hosted groups/facility rental for community and corporate organizations and events.

“A good candidate is one that has a love for nature. and children. Learning how to entertain children through learning the creeks and the woods and exploring having time for the kids to get a little bored so that they can start using their imagination,” Dean Cowser, Camp Fletcher administrator, said.

For more information and to apply, visit BridgeWays’ official website.