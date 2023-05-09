BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham youth organization is hosting a chance for you to have a great time outdoors while supporting a great local cause this Thursday.

The BridgeWays Junior Board is hosting its 11th annual S’mores and Pours fundraiser. There will be great food, raffles, vendors, cool pop-up shops from local businesses, local artists showcasing their talent, kid’s activities and live music.

The money raised from this event will support Bridgeway’s programs for children, families and educators in the community.

“We hope to achieve a general awareness of the importance of organizations like this in our community,” Board president Thomas Henry said. “They truly help to change these children’s lives and help shape our community here in Birmingham for the better moving forward.”

The event will be held at Avondale Brewing Company from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit their website.