BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — BridgeWays’ 12th Annual Kathleen P. Bruhn Memorial Leadership Open golf tournament will be held Thursday to benefit youth and families in the community.

The tournament will take place at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Legacy Course. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and an afternoon reception in the Legacy Clubhouse at 3:30 p.m.

At 9:45 a.m., the 2023 Kathleen P. Bruhn Memorial Leadership Scholarship Award — named after the executive director of the organization for 24 years — will be presented to two graduating seniors who have made “a positive impact in their community.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit Bridgeways‘ and Camp Fletcher’s programs and services for children, youth and families in the community.

At the event, more than 80 golfers will vie for the day’s prizes. There will be on-course competitions, a chance to win a car from King Acura for a hole-in-one and a crowning of the first, second, third and last place teams at the afternoon reception.

BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama and the Thomas E. Jernigan Foundation are the event’s presenting sponsors. The official partner of the tournament is Altec.