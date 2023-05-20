TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in Tuscaloosa gathered Saturday at New Heights Community Resource Center to answer the question on how families, churches and communities can end gun violence.

The series “Where is God When Life Happens,” which is led by 14 Tuscaloosa-area churches, hosted an event titled “Preventing Gun Violence.”

Former Alabama football player and now NFL athlete Brian Robinson Jr. is a victim of gun violence, as he was shot twice in 2022. The former Crimson Tide running back spoke at the event and encouraged youth to make good decisions.

“One bad decision can lead you downhill for the rest of your life, or one good decision can set you up for the rest of your life,” Robinson Jr. said. “Based off the influence I give off sports is one thing. Go to school. You can do so many things out here that is positive that can set yourself up for a good life and set your family up for a better life.”

This is the sixth year “Where is God When Life Happens” has held a community event in Tuscaloosa.