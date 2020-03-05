Brewery raising funds for Birmingham police officer’s recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cahaba Brewing Company is raising money to support a Birmingham police officer who was injured during a shooting.

Ofc. John Finke is recovering after being shot during an incident in January. He was working a security shift at Church of the Highlands in Woodlawn when he responded to a robbery nearby and was shot in the process of assisting.

Shortly after the shooting, employees at Cahaba Brewing Company set up donation jars on the brewery’s bar. They’ve been collecting money ever since and they’ll gather more funds during a Give Back Night event Thursday. The brewery will donate a percentage of the money they make from 5-8 p.m.

“This event is just to really show, ‘Hey, this is for you, this night is for you,'” said Ryan Jones, assistant manager of the brewery’s taproom. “And ultimately, that’s what it is. It’s for him.”

Cahaba holds Give Back Nights regularly as a way to help out the community. They say it’s a focus for them as a business.

“It just creates a sense of community, that we’re not just here to make money,” Jones said. “It’s more about who can we get in here to be a part of our community and also help other causes. I mean there’s a lot of things around Birmingham.”

But this cause is especially important for them because of the relationship many employees have with Finke.

“Officer Finke is actually a friend of a lot of the employees here at the brewery,” Jones said. “And so he is a personal friend, and we just want to do something to help him because of such a tragic situation that happened to him.”

Donations will go to the 1st Foundation Fund for Finke and his family. It will go toward expenses not covered.

