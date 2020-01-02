BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brent Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen Sunday morning.
According to Brent PD, 15-year-old Aaliyah Gentry was last seen Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. and was reported missing New Year’s Eve.
Brent PD says Aaliyah may have blue hair at this time with a right nose piercing. She also has braces.
If you have any information on Aaliyah’s whereabouts, contact Brent PD at (205) 926-4647 or the Bibb County Dispatch at (205) 926-3129.
LATEST POSTS
- Brent PD searching for missing teen last seen Dec. 29
- Study shows Top 10 New Year’s resolutions for 2020
- Trump administration rolls out ban on flavored vaping products
- Houston woman dead after being shot in the neck by New Year’s celebratory gunfire
- Over 200 people displaced after massive Christmas Day Drake hotel fire in Minneapolis