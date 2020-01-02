Brent PD searching for missing teen last seen Dec. 29

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brent Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen Sunday morning.

According to Brent PD, 15-year-old Aaliyah Gentry was last seen Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. and was reported missing New Year’s Eve.

Brent PD says Aaliyah may have blue hair at this time with a right nose piercing. She also has braces.

If you have any information on Aaliyah’s whereabouts, contact Brent PD at (205) 926-4647 or the Bibb County Dispatch at (205) 926-3129.

LATEST POSTS