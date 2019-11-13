Brent PD arrest child rape suspect over a year after warrants issued

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brent Police Department has arrested a man who was wanted on sexual assault and rape charges for more than a year Wednesday.

According to Brent PD’s Facebook page, Fredrick Deshawn Anderson, 28, was issued warrants for sexual assault and rape of a juvenile back in October 2018. He hadn’t been seen since then.

In October of 2018 Investigator Mcmillan took a report in reference to a juvenile that had been sexually assaulted and… Posted by Brent Police Department on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Brent PD investigators received a tip Wednesday about his whereabouts. They attempted to make contact with Anderson at the Windwood Inn and after a short chase on foot, he was taken into custody.

Anderson has been charged with first-degree rape, sexual assault a child less than 12 years old and second-degree sexual assault of a child between 12 and 16 years old.

He is currently in the Bibb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

