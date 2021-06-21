Brent man being held on $1M bond after being charged with sexually abusing a child, relatives also arrested

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brent Police Department has arrested three individuals during an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of children over the last week.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Kenneth Shane Duncan (left) was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The reported incident occurred at Duncan Treasures, a business owned by Kenneth Duncan’s parents.

Kenneth Duncan was viewed on security camera footage approaching a vehicle with a young child inside. Once the child’s mother returned to the car, the child told her mother that Kenneth Duncan “touched her in her private area.” The mother then took the child to Brent PD and an investigation began.

Once the investigation was underway, several more alleged victims were found, claiming Kenneth Duncan raped, sodomized or sexually abused them in Hale, Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties.

Brent PD says Kenneth Duncan could face up to 100 counts of sex-related crimes, including sexual abuse, human trafficking, rape and sodomy. He is now being held at the Bibb County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

On Monday, investigators found enough evidence to also charge two relatives of Kenneth Duncan. Jeremy Shane Duncan (middle) and Jerrie Michelle Duncan (right) have been charged with aggravated child abuse, child abuse and child endangerment. They are both being held on $162,000 bonds.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is developing story.