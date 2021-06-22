Brent community reacts to man, parents arrest in child sex abuse case

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brent Police Department has arrested three people involved in an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of children.

Bibb County resident Kristen Derby says the allegations are very disturbing.

“I just feel sorry for the kids, no child should have to deal with that it just makes me sick,” Derby said.

Kenneth Duncan, 20, is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. His parents, Jeremy Duncan and Jerrie Michelle Duncan, have been charged with child abuse and child endangerment. Brent Police Chief Terry Nichols says this is one of the worst cases of child sex abuse he has ever investigated.

“One less predator out on the street. And if there is anybody else out there that feels they may have been a victim now would be a good time to come forward,” Nichols said.

Nichols tells CBS 42 the reported incident occurred at Duncan’s Treasures, a business owned by Kenneth Duncan’s parents. Police say Kenneth Duncan was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly touching a young girl in her “private area.” The mother then took the child to Brent PD and an investigation began.

“The investigation is still ongoing. It’s not closed out yet and there might be more victims that come forward at some point in the next few days or weeks. We will move forward if more charges need to be made we will make the charges,” Nichols said.

Once the investigation was underway, several more alleged victims were found, claiming Kenneth Duncan raped, sodomized or sexually abused them in Hale, Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties.

Derby says she hopes the suspects will serve time in jail and should be punished.

“It’s just heartbreaking to know that was happening right here but I am really glad they caught him. And I hope the victims get justice,” Derby said.

Kenneth Duncan could face up to 100 counts of sex-related crimes, including sexual abuse, human trafficking, rape and sodomy. He is now being held at the Bibb County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His parents are being held on $162,000 bonds.