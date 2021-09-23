10th Annual Sistah Strut to take place Saturday at Legion Field, aims to assist and encourage breast cancer survivors

Participants walk during the Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies Fifth Annual Sistah Strut at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (Photo by Mark Almond)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th Annual Sistah Strut in Birmingham with Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is set to begin on Saturday.

Organizer Brenda Phillips-Hong has been making a difference in the community for the last 11 years with this event. Their website identifies Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies as an association “tailored to speak life to women of color.”

The breast cancer mortality gap persists among women of color despite a “40% overall decline in breast cancer deaths over the last 30 years,” according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies helps with breast cancer awareness and prevention by hosting community education events at libraries and recreation centers, places where Phillips-Hong says people go for information.

The event will be held at Legion Field on Saturday and is planned to begin at 7 a.m. To register for the event, you may call 205-588-0703, or visit their website for more information.