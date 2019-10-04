Breast cancer will become ‘a manageable disease’ one day, Birmingham doctor says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Here in Birmingham, there will be plenty of pink tributes and breast cancer awareness events all month throughout the city.

Recently, CBS 42 spoke with one nationally recognized cancer awareness advocate who is being honored for his 25 years of work in Alabama.

Dr. Edward Partridge, director of the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center, said he first addressed cancer disparities in the 1990s. Partridge says there was a 17% difference in mammography screening rates between white patients and African Americans.

We asked if researchers are making any strides in finding a cure.

“You’re going to see cancer become a really manageable disease, almost a chronic disease,” Partridge said. “If we don’t prevent it, we can manage it.”

Partridge said that because of the cancer advancements made over the past two decades across the country, more than 1 million lives have been saved.