Sheriff: 2 juveniles, woman fatally stabbed in Munford home; person in custody

MUNFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10:40 a.m.): According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a person of interest was taken into custody in Cherokee County Wednesday morning in connection with the Talladega County case in Munford, where three people were found dead.

Update (9:30 a.m): In a social media post by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the victims of Tuesday night’s homicide have been identified as Holli Christina Durham, 36, Branson Durham, 13, and Baron Durham, 13. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the cause of death is due to stab wounds.

Original: Authorities in East Alabama are investigating after three people were found dead in a house in Munford.

According to a Facebook post by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Roy Lackey Lane in Munford on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found three individuals dead inside the house.

Investigators say they are actively following leads and processing the scene for evidence. They have not released the name of the victims and the cause of death.

If you have any information, call the Talladega County Sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141, Talladega County E-911 at 256-761-1556, or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.

The East Alabama Metro Crime Center, Oxford Police Department, Munford Police Department and Munford Fire Department are all assisting with the investigation.

