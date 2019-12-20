BREAKING: Suspects wanted in Jefferson County captured in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala.- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man and woman wanted in connection with the death of Jefferson County woman is now in custody.

Authorities arrested Brittany McMillian and Brady Witcher late Thursday night in St. Louis, Missouri. There are no further details about their arrest.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office believe the two are responsible for the death of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes. Hughes’ body was discovered in a wooded area near Medical Park Drive last week. Investigators say on December 13, a woman called 911 to report that she was being held against her will at some apartments in Center Point. Deputies were able to track the woman to the apartments on Shadowood Circle. Once deputies arrived, they discovered a woman falling down the stairs with her hands bound together by zip ties. As deputies continued investigating, they found out the victim had knowledge of a homicide that occurred and it was possibly the reason why she had been kidnapped. That information led deputies to search an area off Medical Park Drive on Saturday, December 14. They discovered a woman’s body in a secluded area.

Investigators say McMillan and Witcher are also wanted on charges in Tennessee. Those charges include Especially Aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

