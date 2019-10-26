Missing Auburn student’s vehicle recovered in Montgomery

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A breaking development in the case of a missing Auburn University student takes investigators to Montgomery, where the vehicle belonging to Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old Homewood native, has been recovered at an apartment complex.

However, Blanchard is still missing.

Law enforcement sources tell News 3 that Blanchard’s black 2017 Honda CR-V, with Alabama tag #49BS356 has been located at an apartment complex off Atlanta Highway in Montgomery. Auburn police are working with Montgomery police to process the vehicle at the scene.

Police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in determining the whereabouts of Blanchard.

She was reported missing to Auburn Police on Oct. 24. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, just before midnight. Police have said her vehicle was seen in the early morning hours along South College on the 24th.

An investigation into determining her whereabouts is now entering day two. Friday afternoon investigators said there is no evidence of foul play; however, the investigation will continue until her whereabouts are determined. It is not known if finding the vehicle will change the tone of the investigation.

Aniah is described as a light-complexioned black female, 5’-6”, 125 lbs., brown eyes, and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

Anyone with information regarding Aniah is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

*Vehicle photographed is strictly for visual representation, not actual photograph.

