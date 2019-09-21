Officer-involved shooting suspect who led authorities on manhunt, identified

A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect in east Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/24/19): The suspect has been charged.

Update (9/23): The Birmingham Police Department has revealed the identity of the suspect from Friday night’s officer-involved shooting and manhunt.

Demetrius Walker, 28, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder for the incident.

Walker is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

Update (9/21): Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin tells us the shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

Original (9/20): A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect in east Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin, Birmingham Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired near the Harris housing community on Brussels Circle around 10:46 p.m. Friday night.

Sgt. Mauldin tells CBS 42 that when officers arrived at the scene, more shots were fired, prompting a search for the shooter.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.

Right now a large perimeter has been set up in the area, and police have brought in a helicopter and police K-9s to help in the search for the suspect.

The search continues right now, and an investigation is underway. Stay with CBS 42 as we work to gather more information.

