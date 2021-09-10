BPL Bard and Brews to honor Brain “Voice Porter” Hawkins

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On September 10, the Birmingham Public library Bards & Brews will pay tribute to Brian “Voice Porter” Hawkins. He was host of the monthly event. Hawkins died August 25.

Several spoken word artists inspired and mentored by “Voice Porter” will take part in the tribute. It will be at Boutwell Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is free. Everyone must wear a mask.

