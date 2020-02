BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Fairfield man.

Clarence Scroggins, 24, was taken into custody on a capital murder warrant Thursday. Corderious Scroggins, 25, was arrested on the same charge Wednesday.

The homicide investigation began in Birmingham on Monday night following the fatal shooting that occurred on 9th Avenue North that left 34-year-old Douglas Paige dead in his vehicle.