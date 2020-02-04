BPD searching for suspects in Family Dollar armed robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and finding two robbery suspects.

According to BPD, the two suspects shown above entered a Family Dollar Monday just before 6:45 p.m. They walked through the store before approaching the counter. One suspect attempted to take money from the register, according to BPD.

Police say that both suspects then tried to flee on foot but a store clerk attempted to stop them. That’s when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee. They then were able to make their escape.

If you have any information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crimes Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Crime Stoppers says they will provide an award if your tip leads to an arrest.

