BPD searching for suspects in deadly Sunday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for any suspects involved in a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man Sunday night on Todd Avenue.

According to BPD, officers arrived on the scene in the 3900 block of Todd Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday. There, they discovered an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Fletcher of Birmingham.

An investigation is still ongoing to find a motive and any suspects.

No other information has been released at this time.

