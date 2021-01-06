BPD searching for suspect who shot, robbed man while he was pumping gas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for information on a suspect who shot a man during a robbery at a gas station Wednesday morning.

According to BPD, officers responded to a person shot at a gas station in the 900 block of 20th Street in Ensley around 4:45 a.m. They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim was apparently pumping gas when approached by the suspect. The suspect asked for money, the victim then reached into his car to check for change. The victim allegedly disarmed the victim and shot him, He then fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with two other men.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.