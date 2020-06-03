BPD searching for suspect who robbed CVS, took ‘large quantity’ of drugs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a CVS pharmacy Tuesday night.

According to BPD, the man entered the pharmacy in the 200 block of Gadsden Highway around 6:30 p.m. He walked around the store for 30 minutes prior to approaching the pharmacy desk.

The man demanded Xanax before revealing a gun and entering the pharmacy area. He then took a crate filled with a “large quantity of prescribed drugs” just before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is said to have had a tattoo on his neck in cursive writing, according to BPD.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD at (205) 254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

