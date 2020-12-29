BPD searching for robbery suspects who took prescription drugs, money from CVS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery of a CVS over the weekend.

According to BPD, the suspects walked into the CVS Pharmacy located in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South on Saturday. They approached staff at the store and demanded money and prescription narcotics.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.