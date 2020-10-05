BPD searching for robbery suspect who pulled gun on clerk as store was opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating robbery suspect.

According to BPD, the man pictured above is accused of robbing a Circle K in the 7700 block of 1st Avenue North back on Sept. 26.

The man allegedly approached the clerk with a firearm as the store was being opened. The suspect obtained an unknown amount of money prior to fleeing the store.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

