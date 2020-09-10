BPD searching for missing woman who may be suffering from a medical condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in almost a week.

55-year-old Melodie Johnson was last seen in her home in the 3300 block of Avenue Q on Sept. 4. She was seen driving from her residence in a whote Toyota Corolla.

BPD says Johnson may be suffering from a medical condition that could cause her to become delusional. Johnson’s family says she is in “dire need of her medication.”

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.

