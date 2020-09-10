BPD searching for missing woman who may be suffering from a medical condition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in almost a week.

55-year-old Melodie Johnson was last seen in her home in the 3300 block of Avenue Q on Sept. 4. She was seen driving from her residence in a whote Toyota Corolla.

BPD says Johnson may be suffering from a medical condition that could cause her to become delusional. Johnson’s family says she is in “dire need of her medication.”

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page