BPD searching for missing 29-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Antonio Bass, 29, was last seen Sept. 9 at his residence on the Westside of Birmingham. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black gym shorts, black shoes and a black wave cap at the time of his disappearance.

Bass is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.

