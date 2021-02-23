BPD searching for man who robbed bank Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who robbed a PNC bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD, the suspect went to the bank located in the 9600 block of Parkway East just before 4:30 p.m. He approached the counter, handed the bank teller and was given an “undisclosed amount of currency.”

The suspect then fled the scene traveling northbound on Roebuck Drive in a black Nissan Altima with no tag. He was wearing a black hat, grey sweatshirt, white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black mask at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.