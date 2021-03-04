BPD searching for man who may have impaired judgment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who may have impaired judgment.

Larry McKinnon, 53, was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of 23rd Street SW. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and possibly blue shoes, according to BPD.

McKinnon is described as being 6-foot-1 and recently suffered a stroke and now has a distinctive walk. He may also be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information on McKinnon’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.