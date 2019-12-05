BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing who was reported missing back in October.
Timothy James Posey, 59, was last seen at a PNC bank in Trussville. His family reported him missing in October after not seeing him for over three years.
Posey is 6-feet-tall, weighs 200 pounds and owns a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with the tag number “1BA6015.” BPD says he also has a reported history of mental illness.
If you have any information on Psey’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 254-1757 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
LATEST POSTS
- Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood transferring to Kentucky
- BPD searching for man who hasn’t been seen in 3 years, reported missing in October
- House passes anti-robocall bill by nearly unanimous vote
- Jersey belonging to ‘Jackie’ Hayes, baseball player and member of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, being auctioned
- Piedmont comes back to win 3A state championship