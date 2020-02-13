BPD searching for man wanted for strangling victim in domestic dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for strangling another person during a domestic dispute.

Micah Charles Buchanan, 37, has been charged with domestic violence strangulation for an incident that occurred in the 500 block of Antwerp Avenue Feb. 6.

Buchanan is described as being 6-feet and 275 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Buchanan’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

