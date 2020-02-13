1  of  14
Closings
ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS GREEN COUNTY SCHOOLS JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL- GADSDEN TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOL TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

BPD searching for man wanted for strangling victim in domestic dispute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for strangling another person during a domestic dispute.

Micah Charles Buchanan, 37, has been charged with domestic violence strangulation for an incident that occurred in the 500 block of Antwerp Avenue Feb. 6.

Buchanan is described as being 6-feet and 275 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Buchanan’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events