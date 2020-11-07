BPD searching for armed suspect who robbed Family Dollar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect who took money from a Family Dollar Friday.

According to BPD, the suspect entered the store located in the 2000 block of Avenue F and demanded money from the cashier while holding a handgun.

The suspect took the entire cash drawer and fled in a white sedan.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, red cap, glasses and a surgical mask with dark colored Nike shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the incident, contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

