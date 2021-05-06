BPD requests help to find missing Gardendale Woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports Thursday that detectives are conducting a missing person investigation for a Gardendale woman.

Vanessa Andrea Ricuarte, 32, was last seen Thursday at noon near the 1100 block of 23rd Street South. She suffers from a mental condition that may alter her judgement and behavior.

Ricuarte stands at 4-foot-11 and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a green jacket and green tennis shoes. She also has her hair shaved in the back.

Investigators believe that she may be around the 2300 block of 8th Court South.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Ricuarte, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or call 911. If you have additional information on the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.