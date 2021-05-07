BPD requests help to find missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports Friday that a Birmingham woman has gone missing and is requesting the public’s help.

Shunsha Denise Hayes, 34, was last seen on April 29 in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Hayes stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds. She is known to have several colorful barrettes in her hair.

If there is anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Hayes, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.